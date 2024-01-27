Ghana ayɛ hu oo! – Cheddar decries AI-manipulated video of his views

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, has decried the rising spate of political disinformation on social media.



In a January 26, 2024 post on X, the leader of the New Force Movement shared a 24-second video that showed two shots of him, in the first frame he points out that his views had been manipulated through tecnology.



"eii Ghana ay3 hu oo! Artificial intelligence manipulation has the power to ignite our tense political climate and inflame the public.



"The Authorities should step in as this could happen to anyone, endangering relationships and reputations. Let us join forces to stop these incessant attacks.#TheNewForce, the voice of the people," he captioned his post.



In the manipulated portion of the video he is heard purportedly saying: "Mark it on the wall Ghanaians, if NPP and their corrupt government take my name and image from the election ballot 2024, I promise you this country will sink."



That portion of the video has a "fake" label slapped across it.



"If we don’t get on our feet to turn our own resources and refine them into things that the world will also demand from us, our nations will benefit from it…," he said in the other part which reflects his original view as captured in an interview.



Political watchers have cautioned about the role that deliberate political disinformation and information manipulation could have on the 2024 general elections.



Cheddar, took on his political garment earlier this year when he announced his bid to run for president this year, he has, however, lamented the hurdles in his way including political intimidation and bureaucracy on the party of the Electoral Commission.



Watch the video below:





