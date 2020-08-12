Regional News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana asked to speed up digitization after coronavirus pandemic

Ms Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Libreria and Sierra Leone, Ms Shani Cooper, has called on the government to speed up digitization after the coronavirus pandemic.



She said because of the coronavirus pandemic many countries, companies, institutions and Organisations had resorted to the use of digital systems for their operations.



The use of digital platforms, she said, would continue to be the trend after the Pandemic because it was a cost-effective and reliable system to operate.



Ms Cooper, who made the call in an interaction with some Journalists in the Western Region, as part of her working visit to the Region, said Ghana’s investment in the digital system would help speed up the country’s development.



The Ambassador's visit to the Region also took her to the Takoradi Port, Takoradi Chamber of Commence, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and a meeting with some chiefs to ascertain potential investment opportunities in the Region.



She noted that Israel and Ghana have had a cordial and good relationship since 1958.



She said the two countries had a lot in common which could be harnessed to boost the development of the two countries, especially in the areas of Agriculture, innovation and entrepreneurship and Agro technology.



The Ambassador said although Israel is surrounded by a desert, it was very strong in innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture especially in vegetables cultivation and Agro Technology which the Ghanaian government could tap into to develop its agricultural sector.



Ms Cooper said many Israeli companies were operating in Ghana, mainly based in Accra, noting that it was for this reason her outfit decided to collaborate with the Takoradi Chamber of Commerce to come up with sectors where Israeli companies could connect with local companies in Ghana, especially in the Western Region.



She said Israel had a lot to share with Ghana and that under one of its flagship programme about 130 Ghanaian students were currently doing 11 months on the job agro-studies training in Israel.



Ms Cooper said the launch of the Trade Mission in Ghana had seen many Israeli companies expressed interest to invest and to do business in Ghana, noting that many Israeli companies operating in Ghana in the scope of millions of dollars.



She said Israel had a comparative advantage in agro Technology which she pointed out could easily be replicated in Ghana, stressing that the vision of her outfit was to see a well-developed agribusiness in the Western Region.





