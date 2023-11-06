Ghana army fails to comply with CHRAJ order to furnish Ayariga with comments on Bawku killings

General News of Monday, 6 November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has slammed the Ghana Armed Forces for failing to provide him with information on the killing of innocent civilians in Bawku.



According to the MP, the army has failed to provide him with the information he requested despite an order by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



He, therefore, urged the commission to give a deadline to the Ghana Armed Forces by which date it (the military) is required to provide the information.



“l have seen copies of letters your office wrote to the Ghana Armed Forces to respond to my complaints. Since then, I have not heard anything in relation to the matter. I will not accept any attempt by the military to avoid accountability for the killings of innocent people in Bawku.



“l, therefore, demand that you give the military a deadline to respond to your inquiries,” part of a letter the MP wrote to CHRAJ, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, reads.



He also urged the commission to visit Zoogin, a community in Bawku, to get evidence of the crime committed by the army there.



“I also expected that CHRAJ would have visited the community to speak to victims to gather evidence of whatever the Ghana Armed Forces would say in their response but this has not happened.



“Please rest assured that the people of the Zoogin community will continue to demand justice for those who were unjustly killed by members of the Ghana Armed Forces in their community,” he added.



GhanaWeb also sighted correspondence between the army and CHRAJ, where the military was told to comment on a request by Mahama Ayariga.



