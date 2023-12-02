Ghana announces ‘Resilient Ghana’ partnership at COP28

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 on Saturday, December 2, 2023 the Government of Ghana announced its ambitious vision for ‘Resilient Ghana’ – a bold transformation plan in which development and nature-positive action thrive in tandem.



• Ghana is recognised as a world leader for both its bold ambition on forests, climate, and nature, and the unique and precious biodiversity it contains. Forests are at the heart of socioeconomic development in the country, covering around 30% of total land cover.



• Interested partners across public and private sectors globally have come together to support the ‘Resilient Ghana’ vision, which seeks to advance nature-based industrialisation and sustainable rural development.



• Ghana and partners announce a package of initial programs, partnerships and investments across four areas, aligned with partners’ priorities: (1) scaling carbon markets, (2) sustainable agriculture and mining, (3) nature-positive timber and restoration, and (4) enabling conditions that support a just transition, strengthened governance and integrated land use planning.



• COP28 showcases the launch of ‘Resilient Ghana’, announcing initial partners that have come together in support of this bold vision. Additional partners are invited to collaborate in 2024 and beyond.



Ghana is recognised as a world leader for both its bold ambition on forests, climate, and nature, and the unique and precious biodiversity it contains. It is a trailblazer on carbon markets. It has also made ambitious commitments to halt deforestation and restore 2 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 as an endorser of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, under the Bonn Challenge and the African Forest Landscape Initiative.



Forests are at the heart of socioeconomic development in the country, covering around 30% of total land cover and as a source of income and livelihood to nearly 1 in 10 Ghanaians. There are ongoing challenges that need to be addressed. Transformation is needed in key areas to maximise climate impact while securing co-benefits for people.



The Government of Ghana and initial international partners the Governments of Canada, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and non-state actors the Country Package Seed Fund, Degas Ltd, the Forest Data Partnership, FSD Africa, GenZero, LEAF Coalition, The Omanhene Bean Company, SouthBridge Investments (SBI), and World Resources Institute (WRI) announce a package of initial programmes, partnerships, and investments aligned with partners’ priorities, capacities, circumstances and contributions across four thematic areas including:



1. Scaling carbon markets by generating high quality and high integrity carbon credits



• Ghana today announces an agreement with the LEAF Coalition for the sale of up to 5 million tonnes of credits of high-quality forest carbon credits to public and private sector buyers for US $50 million. This landmark agreement is the first of its kind globally to involve funding from multiple private sector buyers.



• Ghana and partners intend to work closely to mobilise demand for additional high integrity carbon credits to be generated by Ghana, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.



2. Sustainable agriculture and mining



• Ghana and partners intend to work closely to mobilise innovative financing to strengthen Ghana’s transition to sustainable agricultural and mining practices as well as processing of key commodities.



3. Nature-positive timber and restoration



• Ghana and partners intend to work closely to mobilise innovative financing for restoration and reforestation, transform the timber sector, and grow the eco-tourism industry.



4. Enabling conditions



• Ghana and partners collaborate, including through grants and technical assistance, to reinforce enabling conditions that help ensure a just transition and strengthen governance, land use planning, and monitoring, reporting and verification systems.



Achieving ‘Resilient Ghana’ will be a multi-year, multi-faceted effort. The Country Package represents an innovative, collaborative approach to supporting key action areas that advance climate action for prosperity in Ghana, conserving, protecting, and restoring forests while also securing alternative livelihoods for rural communities. Ghana’s leadership towards ‘Resilient Ghana’ will serve as a template for Global South countries pursuing nature-based economic development, poverty reduction, and carbon markets.



H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana

“There is no 1.5 degrees Celsius without Nature, and Nature does not work in isolation. The Resilient Ghana Package is hence designed to provide a holistic and systematic set of solutions to drive sustainable growth in our forest landscapes. Ghana applauds the FCLP for moving straight into action to deliver on the goals of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration. With the support of our cherished partners in this Resilient agenda, Resilience we shall deliver to forest communities and their ecosystems”.



John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change:

“The United States is pleased to join partners in Resilient Ghana in supporting Ghana's ambitious efforts to halt deforestation and restore 2 million ha of degraded lands. We believe coordinating with a wide range of partners providing diverse investments and support instruments is a promising model to advance forest and climate action.”



H.E. Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Singapore:

“We are heartened to see the launch of Ghana Country Package for Forest, Nature and Climate. Singapore will continue to work with Ghana to operationalise and implement this initiative. It has the potential to be scaled and replicated in other forest countries, to deliver the climate action required to keep us on track with the Paris Agreement Goals.”



H.E. Razan Al-Mubarak, High-Level Champion for COP28, UAE



"UAE commends Ghana on their leadership and bold ambition on forests, climate, and nature as well as its rich biodiversity. We are pleased to deepen our bilateral cooperation with Ghana by joining the Country Package for Forests, Nature and Climate and supporting development of sustainable agriculture forest restoration, ecosystem services and sustainable livelihoods for local communities. Nature, lives and livelihoods were a priority for our COP28 Presidency, and we are happy to be partnering with Ghana to support implementation of their Resilient Ghana vision."



Mr. Eron Bloomgarden, CEO, Emergent, coordinator of the LEAF Coalition:

“The LEAF Coalition agreement recognises the great efforts that Ghana has already made in tackling deforestation. Along with the wider Country Package, it demonstrates the potential of public-private approaches to mobilise finance at scale to support forest governments in their efforts to reverse forest loss. Now that we have proof of concept, we aim to scale LEAF up rapidly, signing agreements with more forest governments and mobilising finance from many more companies. We believe this has the potential to be a transformational platform to accelerate collective action to end tropical deforestation. What Ghana is already achieving can be a formula for other countries to follow.”



Mr. Frederick Teo, CEO, GenZero:



“GenZero is proud to be supporting the Country Package for Ghana to drive the development of its carbon markets. Ghana is a progressive leader in developing its climate and carbon-related readiness, and is one of the first few countries globally to release a comprehensive Article 6 policy. Collectively with other partners bringing diverse, yet complementary strengths, to the table, we hope to be able to turn climate challenges into opportunities and support Ghana’s vision for a ‘Resilient Ghana’.”



Dr. Frannie Leautier, CEO, SouthBridge Investments:



“At SouthBridge Investments, we are excited to contribute to 'Resilient Ghana' through the Vumbuzi Multiplier Impact Fund. This innovative Fund is designed to strategically leverage philanthropic capital to attract private investments, with a focus on enhancing landscape restoration and reforestation and promoting climate resilience. Vumbuzi stands ready to create significant, positive changes throughout Ghana, sparking development at the grassroots level, supporting solutions driven by local communities, generating jobs, sequestering carbon, and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”



Mr. Steve Wallace, CEO, The Omanhene Bean Company:



“We are delighted to support this effort as it builds upon Omanhene’s 3 decades work in Ghana’s cocoa sector where we’ve pioneered value-chain addition and sustainable environmental and economic outcomes on behalf of Ghana’s cocoa farmers and other stakeholders.”



Mr. Doga Makiura, CEO, Degas Ltd:

“As a company committed to making smallholder farmers resilient by digitisation and promotion of sustainable farming practices having financed over 46,000 farmers up to date, Degas is with the 'Resilient Ghana' to accelerate the transition to a net zero society. Africa has an immense opportunity to contribute to the decarbonisation of the world by leveraging its natural capital. Looking forward to an even greater partnership, and Degas will keep investing and changing farmer's lives, together with partners across industries.”