Ghana and Denmark strengthen bilateral cooperation for sustainable development

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has affirmed Ghana's dedication to sustainable development, improved living standards, and enhanced resilience even in the face of recent global downturns.



He made this commitment at an event to commemorate the National Day Reception of the Kingdom of Denmark, on June 5, 2023, where he delivered a statement on behalf of the government of Ghana.



He highlighted the importance of nurturing partnerships, building on past achievements, and exploring new avenues of cooperation.



Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasized the long-standing historical ties between Ghana and Denmark, which date back to 1660 when Danish merchants engaged in trade with the Gold Coast.



He highlighted the significance of the Osu Christiansborg Castle in Accra as a symbol of the enduring relations between the two nations.



"Formal diplomatic relations were established between Ghana and Denmark following Ghana's independence, with Denmark opening its embassy in Accra in 1961, reciprocated by Ghana in 1966. Over the years, the bilateral cooperation has flourished, marked by high-level visits and exchanges. Notable visits include Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II's three-day visit in 2017 and the official visit of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in 2021, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations," he stated.



The minister praised Denmark's Strategic Sector Cooperation programmes, which have yielded significant benefits for both nations.



Successful initiatives highlighted include cooperation in water supply and wastewater management in the municipality of Tema, enhancement of Ghana's maritime sector, and the utilization of administrative data for official statistics production.



Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring, in his statement revealed that the Kingdom of Denmark has partnered with the government of Ghana in various sectors over the years.



“Partnerships with the Ghana Maritime Authority and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority have contributed to strengthening Ghana's maritime sector and driving growth and development in this crucial domain,” he asserted.



Asenso-Boakye reiterated these remarkable initiatives demonstrate the depth of cooperation and the shared desire to create positive change for both nations. He commended the partnership between Ghana and Denmark, which is based on mutual understanding, respect, and a common goal of progress.



The celebration of Denmark's National Day highlighted the enduring friendship between Ghana and Denmark and showcased the successful collaboration in various sectors.



It marked the celebration of the 174th anniversary of Denmark's Constitution Day.



The event was attended by government officials, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and the business community.



























