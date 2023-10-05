Ghana and Africa Statesmen Excellence Awards to be launched soon

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: Kofi Owusu, Contributor

All is set for the launch of the Ghana and Africa Statesmen Excellence Awards,

CEO of the prestigious events, Mr. AFRA Kwaku Ofosu Harrison has stated.



The event primarily seeks to award and honour individuals and groups who in their respective endeavors contributed to the growth of Ghana and Africa as a whole.



The launch is expected to attract stakeholders who are projecting such individuals and groups at a yet-to-be-announced venue.



"All is set for the launch, tentatively, it will happen in the next couple of weeks. Our focus is to reward and honor individuals and groups who have contributed immensely in shaping Ghana and Africa as a whole," the CEO of the events said.



He added " We will roll out the various categories and any other related information on the day of the launch."