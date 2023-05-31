Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe fires six new questions to Dubai dealership

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Stan Xoese Dogbe has put six questions to SK Motors, a car dealership in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The company had in a May 30 facebook post responded to some observations Stan made about a raging 'Ghana ambulance for sale' video that was recorded at their premises.



In their response, the company apologized for the incident stating that the recording was done on their blindside, stressing further that all processes leading to the presence of the ambulance at their premises were above board.



Stan Dogbe, who had been referenced by the company, went into the comment section to pose a new set of questions relative to the company's contractual arrangement with government.



See his questions below:



Thank you for availing yourself here, SK Motors SK Motors FZCO.



1. If the ambulance was merely a demonstration model and not meant for public purchase, why did you advertise it for commercial purchase on your Facebook just as you do with all other vehicles you display and sell?



2. Do you agree that your decision to delete the public post advertisement many hours after fact, was an act intended to deceive the public and issues about the integrity of your business dealings?



3. Your ‘client’, as you suggest, the Ministry of Health, Ghana, has through the National Ambulance Service told the world that SK Motors is an Ambulance manufacturer. Is SK Motors a manufacturer of ambulances and are you the ones who manufactured the stated 26 world bank funded ambulances?



4. Did SK Motors bid for publicly, and won the contract to supply the said 26 ambulances under with world bank funding?



5. Are you aware that a Government Auditor General’s report into COVID expenditure by the Govt of Ghana reported that a number of ambulances that should have been long delivered to the Ghana MoH were not delivered and there’s been no information on why?



6. Why has the delivery of the ambulances delayed and is SK Motors the contracted supplier by the MoH and the National Ambulance Service?



Thank you.



