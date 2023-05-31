Ghana 'ambulance for sale' saga: Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

S K Motors, a car dealership in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has formally reacted to the raging Ghana ambulance for sale saga, days after it deleted a photo of a Government of Ghana-branded ambulance from its Facebook wall.



The deletion came in the wake of a viral video in which the said ambulance was sighted at the premises of the dealership along with other vehicles up for sale.



The dealership in a May 30, 2023 statement on Facebook referenced an earlier post by Stan Dogbe, an aide to former president Mahama, before stating facts from their side.



"Concerning the viral video of an ambulance in our parking yard, we deeply regret that someone took and circulated this video without our consent. It is disheartening to know that it may mislead the people of Ghana and tarnish the image of both the Government of Ghana and our company, S K Motors.



"Please understand that the ambulance featured in the video is a part of a World Bank-funded consignment intended to enhance emergency medical services in Ghana," the statement further clarified.



"It was never meant for public purchase and was merely a demonstration model. We sincerely apologize for any confusion caused and want to assure you that we remain steadfast in upholding ethical practices," it stressed.





Read their full post below:



with the reference of previous post on Facebook by https://www.facebook.com/stan.dogbe

