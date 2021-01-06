General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana a beacon of democracy – Oppong Weah

Liberian President George Oppong Weah

Liberian President George Oppong Weah has described Ghana as "a model of Democracy" following what domestic and international observers have described largely as a peaceful and successful organisation of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.



The ex-footballer a couple of hours ago touched down in Ghana together with his spouse and other Liberian officials ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 7 January 2021.



The Liberian president was welcomed by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo.



Together, they held brief talks at the Jubilee lounge in Accra.



In his remarks, George Oppong Weah extolled Ghana for being the model of democracy while stressing that peace is of essence and the people and government of Liberia stand in readiness to partner Ghana for a long-lasting peace on the continent.



At least 11 more heads of state are expected to grace Thursday’s inauguration following the arrival of the Liberian leader who is known to have close ties Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.