Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Gideon Commey, Contributor

Ghana Youth Environmental Movement commissions water project in Ga West

The water kiosk was constructed by GYEM and residents of Treba

Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) has commissioned the KY?NSU Water kiosk in Treba, a low-income community in the Ga West Municipality, which is faced with challenges of clean water access and affordability.



The event, which took place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, was attended by the Chief and elders of the Treba community, as well as the Assemblywoman for the Kutunse electoral area, Hon. Selina Avevor.



The water kiosk was constructed over a period of 2 months through a collaboration between GYEM, and the youth and community members of Treba.



Speaking at the event, Mrs. Avevor expressed her uttermost gratitude to GYEM for working with the Treba Youth Association to provide a solution to a challenge that has persisted for years.



The Chief of Treba, Torgbui Joseph Kakah on his part, indicated that the project is coming at a time when the community was facing so many challenges with water access due to COVID-19, and that Ky?nsu will make a big difference in their lives, especially in the dry season.



The President of Treba Youth Association, Wendell Komla Agbo, who also spoke at the commissioning of the water kiosk, lauded GYEM for an important milestone in the community’s development reached through the KY?NSU project.



Speaking on behalf of the Movement, the Programmes Officer for the organization, Gloria Agyare in her speech to unveil the project, thanked Treba Youth Association, the community members and all stakeholders for their active participation in the construction of the project.



According to her, the water kiosk will go a long way to help young girls spend less time and effort in accessing water, thereby having ample time for school work and other activities.



KY?NSU which means ‘share water’ in Fante language is a GYEM partnered and co-funded project with the International Secretariat for Water (ISW).



Through the construction of water kiosks and related activities to provide clean drinking water to low-income households, it seeks to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 which is ‘clean water and sanitation for all’. The project is also expected to provide employment for youth of Treba.

