Ghana Week DC kicks off in style

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The much-anticipated Ghana Week DC commenced in style at the Public Welfare building in Washington, D.C., bringing forth a myriad of esteemed speakers and an Art Exhibition.



The weeklong activities will culminate in a soccer showdown between Ghanaian champions Medeama FC and DC United in the Capital City African Cup. Among others, the week seeks to promote Ghana's tourism and rich cultural heritage in the DC Metro and the DMV area.



The event's inauguration featured influential speakers, including Paxton Baker of Liquid Soul DC, Angie Gates of Events DC and Richard Michaels from the US State Department. These speakers shared their insights, emphasizing the cultural exchange and business opportunities between Ghana and the United States of America.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, shed light on Ghana's vibrant tourism industry and said Ghana Week in DC will “serve as a platform to further promote mutual understanding and foster trade and tourism for both nations”.



Dr. Ibrahim Awal, Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, emphasized the importance of promoting tourism and fostering stronger ties .and celebrating the spirit of collaboration and friendship between the two nations. Mr. Richard Michaels from the State Department echoed the sentiment, underscoring the significance of cultural diplomacy.



Visionary Ghanaian Artist, Nana Kwesi Agyare-Ansah, a beacon of innovation and mastery in contemporary African art’s and Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei (Mr. Banks) were on hand to exhibit their vibrant tapestry of bold artworks and photography respectively.



The Ghana Week also includes an Investment Forum hosted by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), a Ghana village at Howard University and will reach its zenith with the electrifying Capital City African Cup, where Medeama and DC United clash in a spirited soccer match at the Audi Field.



Overall, the Ghana Week DC is a ground-breaking event, highlighting the cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties between Ghana and the United States.



