Ghana Water Company to cut supply from Kpong for repairs on Pipeline

Regional News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company has water cut supply to Kpong and it's environs for repairs on the pipeline.



According to the Ghana Water Company Limited, the move is to enable them to rehabilitate the main transmission pipeline from the Kpong treatment plant to the eastern part of Accra.



The company in a statement dated Friday, September 22, 2023, said the interruption will last from Sunday 24th September to Thursday 28th September 2023.



Areas to be affected during the maintenance work include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo and surrounding areas.



”Management is therefore entreating customers in the above-stated areas to store enough water during the period in which the works will be carried out”.



The public and essential service providers are entreated to contact the following numbers for enquiries and alternative supply: 0800 40000 (Toll Free on Vodafone Lines) 0302 2218240, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via Whatsapp lines: 0555123393 & 0555155524.