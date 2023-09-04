Ghana Tourism Authority launches 2023 Ghana 'Tourism Month'

Regional News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched this year’s Ghana “Tourism Month” with the call on Ghanaians to patronize festivals and events as they bring happiness, strengthen the sense of community belongingness and connect people.



Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations, GTA said festivals were expressive ways to celebrate glorious heritage, culture, and tradition and were meant to rejoice special moments and emotions with loved ones, as well as play an important role in adding structure to social lives and connect people with their families and backgrounds.



He said festivals and events also served as distractions from day-to-day activities, and exhausting routines of life and gave some inspiration to remember the important things and moments in life.



He said celebrating the month of September as “Tourism Month” in Ghana was geared towards encouraging the patronage of prominent festivals, events, tourist sites, and attractions in the country as well as recognizing the role domestic tourism played in growing an inclusive and sustainable tourism economy.



Mr Sampson said the month was within the period where there were significant festivals and events, including the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Day celebration, which falls on September 27.



He noted that the economic benefits of festivals and events were enormous.



“Festivals and events attract visitors who invariable spend money on accommodation, local food, and beverages, transport, souvenir items, entertainment among others which boosts the local economy through the generation of revenue and jobs creation, especially for the youth"



“Government is currently pursuing quality tourism development that is internationally competitive and compatible with Ghana’s social values and environmental settings”, he said.



Mark Okraku Mante, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, said it was important for Ghanaians to explore and know more about both their immediate and distant environment by visiting tourist sites and participating in events and festivals across the country.



He said, “In this month of tourism, step out, have fun, take pictures, and share on your various social media handles and ultimately ease the stress by having a change of environment.”



Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman, GTA, said launching the month meant Ghanaians must have fun and travel around adding “If we do this, we will be growing the economy and building the sector.”



“Let us begin to say that Ghana belongs to us, and for it to grow we must take a step to travel around and if we do not do our part then we will have failed the future generation.”



Roberta Dowson Amoah, Director, Marketing, GTA, said activities lined up for the celebration include Asogli Te Za Yam festival and Agona Asafo Akwambo festival both from September 1 to 8, Oguaa Fetu Afahye and millennium half marathon on September 2, Akwesidae Kese on September 3, African Para Games from September 3 to 13, and Voyajah festival on September 7.



Others are the Boborbo Mfantsi Amansi festival from September 8 to 16, the Kundum festival from September 14 to 15, Miss Tourism Ghana on September 15, the Ohum festival on September 18, Chang of Guard on September 20, Wormanne African Wear Festival and the 88th Ghana open centre of the world golf club from September 20 to 23.



Fun and Fly Paragliding Festival and Yenko Kwahu from September 21 to 24, Taste of Kwahu, health walk and king of the mountain cycling competition on September 23, church service on September 24, and music conversation summit from September 25 to 26.



The rest are tree planting on September 25, industry fun games on September 26, World Tourism Day durbar on September 27, Nkrumah memorial lecture series, Ngmayem festival and Odwira festival on September 28, Kwabre Anwenie festival, on September 29, Akwantutenten festival from September 23 to 30 and Osudoku Aadegbor Djeha Yemi festival from September 28 to 30.



