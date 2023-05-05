Ghana, Togo to reaffirm international borderlines

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Boundary Commission and the National Land Boundary Commission of Togo will begin a joint exercise to reaffirm all land boundaries between the two countries.



The two commissions started the exercise in July 2022 to ensure proper demarcation between them. This year’s reaffirmation exercise, slated for May 5 to May 27, will cover approximately 80 kilometres.



Speaking at a sensitisation programme at Agortime Kpetoe, the National Coordinator for the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, said the exercise will help identify and replace damaged boundary pillars within the demarcated areas between the two countries.



The exercise aims at sensitising relevant stakeholders and border communities at the Agortime Ziope geographical section of the Ghana/Togo International Boundary Line on the reaffirmation of International Boundary pillars by the Joint Land Boundary Reaffirmation Technical Committee.



The National Coordinator for the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, said 60 International Boundary Pillars are expected to be reaffirmed along the International Boundary Line from Ave Dakpa to Wli Afegame.



He said the majority of people living in the border communities find it difficult to identify the boundary pillars, adding that an inter-median boundary pillar will also be constructed to address the issue.



“We are not coming to demarcate a new boundary line; we are going to confirm the existing boundary line so that we can replace tempered pillars, destroyed pillars, and what have you. So in doing this activity within this area, we are going to cover about 80 kilometres, and it’s going to extend from Have up to the Hohoe Municipal area that is around the Wli Afegame area,” he said.



The Permanent Secretary for the Land Boundary Commission of Togo, Dr. Lardja Douti, said the team is set to carry out the exercise and warned that individuals and groups who plan to disrupt the exercise would be dealt with accordingly.



The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, said most of the boundary pillars between Ghana/Togo had been displayed causing conflict among some border communities. He urged communities along the Ghana/Togo border to support and cooperate with the team for a successful exercise.



“The management of our common boundaries is a shared responsibility. The fact remains that most of the boundary markings that divide the land boundaries between Ghana and Togo have been displayed due to several factors such as erosion, outright removal. Effect of these have been the eruption of conflict in many communities along the International Boundary Line. My dear Chiefs and people. We are all one people with shared cultural and social beliefs. These similarities are what should define us as a people and not the invisible boundaries created years back. The International Boundary Line should serve as a bridge for promoting economic and social good in our communities,” he said.



The District Chief Executive for Agortime Ziope, Emelia Emefa Adzimah, appealed for infrastructure such as CHIPS Compound, classroom blocks, and motorable roads in the community to enhance the socioeconomic development of the people.



“I wish to appeal to the Boundary Commission to provide some infrastructure projects in the border communities. We need CHIPS Compound, Classroom blocks, and motorable roads in these communities. This, when provided, will improve the living conditions of our people, thereby enhancing the socioeconomic development of the area,” she said.



The newly constructed boundary pillars will be done jointly by the Ghana Boundary Commission and the National Land Boundary Commission of Togo with funding from the GIZ-African Union Border Programme (AUBP).



In attendance were the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa; the Member of Parliament for Agortime Ziope, Charles Agbeve; some Municipal and District Chief Executives from the region; Assembly members, students, and traditional authorities.