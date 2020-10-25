General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Ghana Statistical Service opens recruitment for university graduates

The Ghana Statistical Service

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has opened recruitment for university graduates to work as regional trainers in the upcoming nationwide population census.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday said applicants were being recruited to participate in a Pre-Certification Training Programme of Trainers for Censuses.



It said the training would equip participants with the tools to effectively communicate key concepts to Data Field Officers as well as build capacity in important areas such as presentation skills, classroom management, and leadership.



It said the pre-certification of trainers would make them eligible to be trainers for all national censuses and surveys conducted by the Statistical Service.



"Regional Trainers, who successfully complete the training programme, will be invited to work in their district of residence during the upcoming Population and Housing Census, which is scheduled for April to May 2021," it said.



The conduct of the Census is in accordance with the objectives of the GSS to provide quality, relevant, accurate and timely statistical information for the purpose of national development as stipulated in Clause Three of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003) and oversight of capacity building in the statistical ecosystem.



The statement said the training programme would combine virtual with in-person modules and would run for four months from November 2020 to March 2021.



It said after completing the pre-certification programme and carrying out their duties as Regional Trainers, officers would be required to perform in other capacities such supervisors, monitors and report writers.



"As such, trainers engaged for the 2021 Population and Housing Census must be available from the start of training through to the end of the census period," it said.



The application process is free and eligible individuals with a first degree or equivalent experience as a trainer for censuses/surveys are encouraged to apply online through https://phc2020.statsghana.gov.gh.

