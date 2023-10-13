Ghana, South Africa announce visa waiver for ordinary passport holders

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced a visa waiver for persons with ordinary passports in Ghana and South Africa.



In a statement, the ministry noted that the agreement is set to bring about significant changes for travellers between these two nations.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports," part of the statement read.



The Visa Waiver Agreement is scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between Ghana and South Africa, the statement added.



Under the terms of this agreement, the statement said travellers holding ordinary passports from both countries will no longer require visas for certain visits.



“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) recourse to work. The travelling public is thereby advised to take note,” the statement concluded.



