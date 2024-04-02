Ghana Smart Schools Project laudable, but a misplaced priority - Prof. G. K. T. Oduro

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

An Educational Leadership Scholar and a former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. George K. T. Oduro, has noted that the government's Ghana Smart Schools Project appears good on the surface but, is fraught with avoidable challenges.



One of the main challenges; according to Prof. Oduro, is the claim that the tablets have been preloaded with textbooks.



"How possible when the SHS curriculum is yet to be finalized? Are Conventions of textbooks not informed by curriculum?" Prof Kuro quizzed



In a telephone conversation with Yoel Prah on Saturday, 30th March 2034 on GBC Radio Central Show dubbed "Centre Stage", the Educational Leadership Scholar argued that "on the surface, the project is good because all other things being equal, the tablets are going to support student learning.



According to him, in pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals, any initiative that seeks to advance the course of quality education "ought to be lauded", if properly planned. The laptop being designed with preloaded textbooks when the curriculum is not ready is "where I find a challenge with the initiative" positing that "currently, curriculum for Senior High Schools has not been finalized. Where there is no finality on the curriculum, preloading textbooks raises questions regarding the hidden intent of the project", emphasized the professor.



Again, he hinted that owing to the many challenges bedeviling some schools across the country, make the implementation of the initiative problematic.



"They're about 5000 schools still operating under trees according to EduWatch, feeding challenges at the Senior High level remain challenging and you prioritize laptops?; 'Where should our priority be? It is a good policy but in terms of priority, is it?" quizzed the Educational Leadership Scholar.



He further questioned the rationale for the government spending so much money on procuring exam papers for students when it knew it was going to launch a tablet that would contain all the textbooks and others, "This raises a question of value for money."



Regarding the timing of the initiative, Prof. Oduro averred that concerning the challenges enumerated and considering the fact this is an election year "is it not a means of influencing votes just to get students to vote for you? It raises an issue there."



In sum, the former Pro VC of UCC admitted that it is a good initiative because attempts have been made in the past to provide laptops for teachers which all culminate in changing the narrative about educational teaching and learning materials.



"But, considering current challenges facing schools in our country which threatens students' learning environment, a big question mark comes up," he noted.