Ghana Smart Schools Project is to transform education - GES boss

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, has stated that the Ghana Smart Schools Project program is designed to revolutionise classrooms and inner Senior High Schools with innovative technology.



Speaking at the launch of the Smart Schools Project at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on March 25, 2024, Dr Eric Nkansah explained that the theme for the project, 'Education without Boundaries', is visionary and aligns with the mandate at the Ghana Education Service to ensure that they deliver quality, inclusive, and relevant education for the benefit of all Ghanaians of school age without discrimination.



"Towards the realisation of this mandate, the service has been implementing programs and policies formulated by the Ministry of Education to ensure that learning outcomes are improved, teaching skills are enhanced, and education is made more impactful and relevant for the benefit of all," he said.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's policies have aimed at improving educational standards and equipping learners with 21st-century skills required to fully participate in this fourth industrial revolution since 2017.



"This includes the implementation of the free senior high school program and the operationalisation of our STEM schools, championed by our hardworking Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum," he added.



Dr. Eric Nkansah emphasised that this program is designed to revolutionise classrooms and inner SHS with innovative technology to make teaching and learning much easier. He mentioned that the introduction of the 'one student, one tablet program' represents a visionary step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every student in Ghana has access to the transformative power of technology.



He again stated that, by placing the tablet in the hands of each student, they are not only providing windows to a world of knowledge but also equipping them with the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly digitalised world.



"As the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, I am honoured and humbled to witness the realisation of this initiative, which embodies our collective dedication to nurturing the next generation."