General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Ghana Shall Prosper under President Nana Akufo-Addo - NAM 1

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold

The embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 is of the view Ghana shall prosper under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s re-election.



“Congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect; H.E.Nana Akufo Addo for a well-merited election. #GhanaShallProsper”, NAM 1 tweeted as reported by the state-owned Daily Graphic.



He also commended the NDC candidate and former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama for giving the President Akufo-Addo a run for his money.



“To the NDC & Ex prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of yourselves, you’re all indeed great men of our land. We’re proud of you”, the embattled businessman took to his official Twitter handle to praise the two leading candidates.



NAM 1 and two others are currently standing trial for alleged fraud as the prosecution has accused Nana Appiah Mensah, his wife, Ms Rose Tetteh, and his sister, Ms Benedicta Mensah, of using Menzgold as a tool to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.



His wife and his sister are however at large.



In the build-up to the December 7 polls, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama stated that he will pay all the affected customers of Menzgold their locked-up investments should the party win the election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.