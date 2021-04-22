You are here: HomeNews2021 04 22Article 1239712

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana School of Law

Ghana School of Law to celebrate the legacy of late Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto to deliver the keynote address Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto to deliver the keynote address

The Ghana School of Law has set Wednesday April 28, 2021, to commemorate this year's edition of the Annual ReAkoto Memorial Lectures.

The event, which is organized every year as part of activities marking the SRC Week Celebration of the Ghana School of Law, will take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The main theme for this year's commemoration is "The Legacy of Late Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto : A Family Man, A Chief and A Statesman ."

It also coincides with the 10th anniversary celebration of the KNUST Law faculty.

Amongst high profile dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anim Yeboah, Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and Renowned Economist, Mr. Kwame Pianim.

The keynote address is expected to be delivered by the Honourable Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Some major highlights of the event will be the reenactment of the famous case Re: Akoto & 7 Others, as well as an address by the Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, who is the special guest of honour.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment