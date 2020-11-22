General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Ghana School of Law honours four distinguished lecturers

The Ghana School of Law has honoured four distinguished legal personalities and lecturers at its maiden awards ceremony to celebrate them for their dedication to legal education in Ghana.



They were Mr Sam Okudzeto, Mr Alexander Gaddiel Buabeng, Justice (Retired) Jacob Charles Amonoo-Monney, and Mr Joseph Akom Aryitey.



The awardees were given plaques, citations, and gifts to encourage them and others to give off their best in the legal space to enhance justice delivery.



Mr Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Acting Director of Legal Education, Ghana School of Law, said the awardees had distinguished themselves by providing not only legal education but mentorship to most of the law tutors.



He said it was, therefore, appropriate to give them the recognition and respect they deserved.



The honour done them, he said, would boost the morale of others to follow their footsteps to give of their best not only to the School but to legal education and service in general.



Justice Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice, was excited that the honour was done during his tenure and said it was a milestone in the country’s history to appreciate the lecturers for their unprecedented contribution to the development of Ghana’s legal system.



He urged junior lecturers to match up to the high standards set by the awardees to make the Ghana Law School an institution of excellence.



Justice Yeboah said it was time to appreciate the hard work of the senior advocates of the Ghana Bar Association to encourage them in their line of duty.



Mr Anthony Forson, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, said the awardees’ perseverance, extensive knowledge and invaluable experience made the School proud of its teaching representation.



"The knowledge that one has is a profit, and all the knowledge we have acquired from you makes the School a very enviable place to be," he said.



Mr Forson noted that the journey for the lecturers had not been smooth yet their perseverance, focus and love towards the work was a true testimony to ensure Ghana had the best of lawyers.



He said their identities of determination, endurance, discipline and right attitude would inspire more of the youth to join the School of Law.





