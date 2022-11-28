Ghana School of Law SRC expresses profound gratitude to management of Ghana School of Law and the GLC for supplementary admission of students to the Ghana School of Law

Regional News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: Kweku Agyepong, Contributor

In an official statement by the Students’ Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law, the SRC thanked Management of the Ghana School of Law and the General Legal Council for the admission of 177 more students to the Ghana School of Law.



This comes at a time when the discourse for opening up legal education is gaining momentum. It must be noted, however, that the need to open up legal education should not lead to a decline in standards as has been said by many quarters in the discussion.



In an official statement released by the SRC, the following was intimated;

As the SRC, we acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work that Management consistently exhibits in its bid to improve the life and well-being of the entire student body.



This is not only a step in the right direction but a further testament to the desire of the General Legal Council to give ample opportunity to all eligible Ghanaians, who deserve it through the display of hard work for their training to become lawyers.



The admission rate this year is not a stand-alone event, as there has been a gradual increase in intake to the Ghana School of Law over recent years. The SRC President, Atta-Agyapong, in speaking to a section of students, thanked the director of legal education, Yaw Oppong as well as members of the General Legal Council.



He, however, noted that there are other problems that need to be addressed such as the repeat system and the time frame for the release of remarking scores. These requests, he hopes, through dialogue and consensus with the bodies involved, shall be addressed, for the improvement of the student experience.