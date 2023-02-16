Ghana, Rwanda sign MoU on establishment of Permanent Joint C'ssion for Cooperation

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana and Rwanda have renewed their commitments to strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.



The two countries renewed their commitment when Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC).



The PJCC was signed in areas of mutual interest, in the margins of the 42nd Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), on Tuesday, 14 February 2022.



The existing good relations between Ghana and Rwanda will be strengthened with the signing of the MoU.