Health News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Red Cross donates PPEs to GHS

File photo

The Ghana Red Cross Society on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



The equipment were; gloves for examination, surgical mask, protective gown, single use disposable, non-woven material, resistance to fluid, and glasses clear rigid plastic, eyes front+sides protection.



Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President, Ghana Red Cross Society, who presented the PPEs to the GHS in Accra hoped that the items would help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



He said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent had solicited support to assist the various National Societies (Red Cross in various Countries) to support the fight against the spread of the virus.



Mr Gyimah- Akwafo said part of the IFRC’s support was in the form of PPEs, which would be donated directly to medical facilities.



He said the society had over the years complemented the government’s efforts in the areas of social interventions such as the distribution of food packs to selected households, social mobilization, risk communication, media sensitisation and community engagement across all the 16 Regions in Ghana.



“Our expectation is that these items will go a long way to help the beneficiary Health Centres to provide some level of protection in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



Dr Patrick Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service, who received the items on behalf of GHS, thanked the society, saying the items would help the national COVID-19 containment strategy.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.