Ghana Post MD elected board member of Universal Postal Union

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, James Kwofie, has been elected to serve on the seven-member EMS Cooperative Board of Universal Postal Union (UPU), consisting of 180 countries from 2021 to 2023.



The Postal Operational Council created the EMS Cooperative to develop EMS services.



The EMS Cooperative promotes cooperation between postal organizations to provide customers with a high-quality EMS service globally.



In an exclusive interview state-owned Daily Graphic, Mr. Kwofie disclosed that the call for votes for the position was issued on Thursday, January 21.According to him, Ghana entered the election with three other leaders in EMS operations from Senegal, Tunisia, and Benin.



By the closing date, 478 valid voting rights were received with Mr. Kwofie garnering the highest number of votes – 185.



By the number of votes obtained, Mr Kwofie was duly elected as a member of the EMS Cooperative Board up to the date of the 2023 General Assembly.



Speaking on what made his election to the Board possible, Mr. Kwofie attributed it to Ghana Post’s successes over the past four years.



Ghana is now ranked among the best in EMS operations worldwide.



“Ghana Post was ranked first among Postal Administrations in Africa in the 2020 Postal Operations report of the UPU. Service innovations introduced into the company’s operations as well as our investment in technology and logistics.”



He stated that Ghana Post has increased the number of networked post offices from 30 to 300.



The digitization of post offices has expanded our services to areas that hitherto could be accessed only at its head office or major Post Offices.



Mr. Kwofie further explained that the Company had moved away from its long-held “monopoly mentality” to a commercially focused entity, satisfying customer expectations.



He added that the investments in technology have made Ghana Post efficient and effective in its service delivery, resulting in the instilling of customer confidence.



According to him, track and trace reliability is assured through the Company’s customer-friendly website and a modern call centre with a 20-seater capacity, working 12hours per day.



In recent times, Ghana Post has enhanced its mail security at its offices of exchange and transhipment centre.



In a short statement, he expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the State Interests and Governance Authority, Board Directors of Ghana Post and all stakeholders who continue to provide leadership and support to the Company.



Looking into the future, the newly elected Board Member of the EMS Cooperative, who is also the current Chairman of West African Postal Conference (WAPCO), will lead the company to continue to innovate to provide customer-centred business solutions.