General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police 'under fire' over Mahama's Interpol Red Alert

CID has issued an Interpol Red Alert for the arrest of Adam Mahama

Office of the Special Prosecutor has through the CID issued an alert to global security agency, Interpol to interdict brother of former president John Mahama who was cited as a key player in the Airbus bribery scandal.



A statement dated July 16, 2020, and signed by head of Public Affairs at the Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng indicated that a Red Notice had been issued for Samuel Adam Foster also known as Adam Mahama, together with three others on their roles in the aforementioned allegations.



The statement further noted that they have “been published on the Interpol Red Notice in connection with the Airbus scandal being handled by the Office.”



The action has been greeted with a wide array of reactions from both politicians and civilians alike.



An earlier purported statement from Interpol announcing an issued arrest for Mr Adam Mahama was rubbished and condemned by some members of the opposition NDC since no such notification could be seen on the security agency’s official website.



“Assurances are given that extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws, and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties,” the Red Notice stated.



MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George described it as a “frolic” attempt by the government to implicate former president John Dramani Mahama in the Airbus deal.



The NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi also described the notice as a fabrication and urged Ghanaians to reject it.



Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on the statement from the Ghana Police:





News Release: Publication of Interpol Red Notice. pic.twitter.com/wZ6mEaM4CZ — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 17, 2020

Ghana police

Ghana police

Ghana police



How many times have I called you.. Do the needful and don't follow politicians. Yoo. — I?m?r?e?d?H?u?n?t?a? ????? (@imridwan_) July 17, 2020

Why you are engaging in this with the NPP? Power will change hands ooo pic.twitter.com/UTQUmvMuMv — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) July 17, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.