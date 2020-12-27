Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Ghana Police reduced to comical puppets by Akufo-Addo – Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reduced the country’s police service into comical puppets.



According to him, the Police now is incapable of any balanced policing and are guided these days by partisan consideration in their work damning the consequence of their actions



To him, it is a shock that Kennedy Agyapong walks a free man after threatening to burn down the former President of Ghana and some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



However, he believes that if it were a member of the opposition who had issued those threats, the Police would have picked him or her up for interrogation.



He said “One of Akufo-Addo’s many ills, is the reduction of state institutions into comical puppets of his regime. One of the most affected is the Ghana Police Service. They are simply incapable of any balanced policing and are guided these days by partisan consideration in their work."



"How Kennedy Agyapong walks a free man without so much as a whimper from the Police after publicly threatening to burn down the houses of prominent citizens of Ghana, baffles me. The same Police Service would be quick to invite or arrest others for innocuous comments in so far as those comments sound unpleasant in the ears of this regime”.





