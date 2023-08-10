Ghana Police posthumously promotes dead 'police horse' to sergeant rank

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Ghana Police Service has announced the demise of one of its most distinguished horses; P/H Corporal Queen Mother.



In a post on Facebook the Police Service indicated that the horse which became a beloved member of the Police family contributed immensely to the Service and the nation as a whole.



It further noted that the horse which passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, left behind a legacy of remarkable ceremonial performances and state functions and as such is being promoted posthumously to the rank of a Sergeant.



Corporal Queen Mother as it was referred to had been with the Police Mounted Squadron since 2019 and according to them, took part in numerous significant events including Independence Day Parades, the opening of Parliament during the State of the Nation’s Address and graduation of Cadet Officers.



Described as a symbol of honour and loyalty, the Ghana Police Service noted that the horse’s imposing presence and dignified demeanour made it a crowd favourite during public events, ‘evoking a sense of pride and respect’.



“As the Ghana Police Service mourns the loss of its distinguished horse, it also celebrates the invaluable contributions it made to the Service and the nation as a whole. The legacy of this remarkable horse will continue to inspire and remind Ghanaians of the unwavering commitment and dedication that define the nation's law enforcement agency,” parts of the release on the Ghana Police Service page said.



P/H Corporal Queen Mother, now P/H Sergeant Queen Mother left behind three offsprings, the youngest being two weeks old.



