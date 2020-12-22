General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police need reforms, too many zombies in uniform – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said the Ghana Police Service is in dire need of serious reform in the country.



According to him, the police service has reduced the institution to a “ragtag army of hoodlums” instead of professionals.



Adding that there are too many “zombies” in the police uniform especially those in command.



In a Facebook post, he said “I have always maintained that the Ghana Police Service is in dire need of serious reforms.



“Too many 'zombies' in uniform reducing a rather professional Police Service into a ragtag army of hoodlums.”



He further added that “Serious institutional changes and retraining of men needed especially for those in Command positions. The head is indeed meant for thinking, not just wearing helmets and saying Yes Sa!”



His post is in reaction to a clash between the Minority in parliament and Police Service at the Electoral Commission Headquarters.



A number of about 50 MPs who were clad in black attire were initially stopped at the Ridge roundabout but managed to cross the barricade while they were being pushed by the police.



They were again stopped at the entrance of the Electoral Commission office. Some members of parliament were even pushed to the ground by these police personnel.



Some MPs who described the situation as unfortunate said they were only there to present a petition to the Electoral Commission adding that it was not a demonstration but a peaceful walk to the EC office.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.