Ghana Police issue warning ahead of Easter

Editorial News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Police Service has served notice that security will be enhanced from Friday, April 2 to Monday, April 5, within which period Christians will mark this year’s Easter.



According to the Service, the celebrations will be characterised by religious activities and amusement events in Ghana.



But due to the restrictions imposed by the President with legal backing of Parliament as a result of COVID-19, its officers will strictly enforce the laws.



It reminded religious groups that conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and such large physical gatherings are not allowed while reminding others that carnivals, festivals, beach gatherings, street dances, processions, parades and such likes are illegal.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman on Friday.



Find the statement below:



