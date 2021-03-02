General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Ghana Police is now a political party police - Ernesto Yeboah

Founder and Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah has opined that the Ghana Police Service has reduced to political party police.



Mr. Yeboah has pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to notify the police of an event at Independence Square, Accra.



He and some members of EFL were holding a vigil in protest and in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter Demonstrations.”



However, he was arrested and charged with failing to notify the police of the event held.



It is the case of the Prosecution that the accused did not notify the police of the event as required by the Public Order Act.



He has denied the charges stating that the police were duly notified, but they frustrated the group and ensured the event was marred.



He said it is an insult for the police to state in court that EFL did not notify the police.



He said there are serious issues such as corruption, human rights abuses, and other recklessness ongoing in the country, and yet, these things have been neglected, and innocent Ghanaians are being subjected to unfair treatment.



He wondered if they would have been arrested should the vigil have benefitted President Akufo-Addo.