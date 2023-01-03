Ghana Police celebrates former NIB Director on his 88th birthday

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

The Ghana Police management board has celebrated professor George Kofi Ansah Ofosu-Amaah on his 88th birthday.



The board, led by the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, were at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.



In a statement issued by the police, the celebrant, Prof. Ofosu-Amaah, during his public life, was once the Director of the Special Branch, which later became known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) now the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB). During his tenure, the NIB was a department under the Ghana Police Service. Prof. Ofosu-Amaah also served as Dean of the Law Faculty, Legon, and the premier Director of the Legon Centre of International Affairs.



He is an alumnus of Achimota School, and the Southampton and Cambridge Universities. Prof George Kofi Ansah Ofosu-Amaah is an erudite professor of law, an avid reader and an athletics enthusiast. He is married to Elizabeth Ohene.



