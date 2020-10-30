General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Ghana Police Service will prioritize the welfare of its personnel – IGP assures

The Police Administration is committed to prioritizing the welfare of its personnel henceforth to enable them to give off their best, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has assured.



Addressing participants at the first-ever welfare steering group meeting in Accra, observed that this when done will ensure accountability of the Scheme to achieve organizational effectiveness.



“This meeting underpins the commitment of the Police Administration to prioritize the welfare of its personnel and ensure accountability of the Scheme to achieve organizational effectiveness.



It is a fact that human capital is the most vital asset of every institution and the Ghana Police Service is no exception. It is considered a critical factor for administrative success besides being the prime determinants of the Police image. Thus, prioritizing the welfare of personnel can well mean advancing organizational effectiveness. It is generally said that ability enables a person to perform. However, motivation propels a person to perform. It is in this direction that the Welfare Scheme is considered a relevant tool for organizational development”, he stated.



He bemoaned the fact that the Welfare Scheme has over the years relegated to the background, commending the current Director-General COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah for breathing life back into it.



“Available records indicate that management of the scheme, over the years has not been regulated by any guidelines. As a result, documentation was nothing to write home about. We need a paradigm shift in this regard and the time is now. It is heartwarming, therefore, to acknowledge the determination of the current DG/Welfare, COP/Mrs Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to effectively restructure the Scheme for the collective benefit of all personnel”, he noted.



On her part, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah stated that the concept of employee welfare has been used by many organizations as a strategy to improve the productivity of employees and also alleviate social problems critical to employee welfare and wellbeing, thereby improving human development capacity at the workplace.



“It is obvious to note that work-related problems can lead to poor quality of life for employees and a decline in performance and productivity. This necessitated the formation of the Ghana Police Service Welfare Scheme by the Police Administration”, she stressed.





