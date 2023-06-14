Ghana Police Service commended following the arrest of suspects who stripped woman naked

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Musah Barry, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, has commended the Ghana Police Service for the swift response to the middle-aged woman allegedly stripped naked at Kopela in the Upper East Region’s Zebilla District.



He said the Police deserve all the commendation since what happened to the woman was a human rights abuse.



The woman (name withheld) was reportedly stripped naked by some young people in the Upper East region’s Zebiila Market as retaliation for an earlier attack.



The perpetrators stated that they attacked her because the Fulanis had often attacked, robbed, and sexually attacked their women.



Musah Barry, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, voiced concern over the situation.



He believes the woman’s treatment was inhumane and that those responsible should be arrested and prosecuted.



As a result, he requested that the police investigate the incident and bring the offenders to justice.



The Police have arrested four suspects at Kupelga in connection with the viral video in which a female victim is seen being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group of people.



The suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, were arrested in a Police intelligence operation in the early hours of today, 13th June 2023, following a preliminary investigation into the said video.



The four suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting the investigation while efforts continue to arrest other accomplices to face justice.



The Police announced that it was in touch with the victim and her family and arrangements have been made for a Police clinical psychologist to provide her psycho-social support.



Barry described the arrest as positive and expressed hope that the other suspects would be apprehended.



He maintained that it was illegal to assault another person because of their religion, tribe, religion, or any other reason.



He stated that they expect the suspects to be prosecuted as a deterrent to others.