Ghana Nuagua residents appeal to Akufo-Addo for telecommunications network

Regional News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Residents of Ghana Nuagua, a suburb of Elubo in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, have complained bitterly over the absence of a functioning telecommunications network in the community which is affecting the social and economic lives of the residents.



Ghana Nuagua is endowed with cocoa, rubber but the community lacks proper telecommunications network.



During a visit to the community by a GhanaWeb Western Regional Correspondent, observed that teachers, students and other residents climb hills before they could make and receive calls.



It again disclosed that trained teachers have been refusing postings to teach in the public school in the area due to the poor telecommunications network.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, some concerned residents lamented over the situation.



This, they told our Western Regional Correspondent has made communicating with their families and friends in the cities very difficult.



Students in the area said they find it very difficult to do research work on the internet because of the situation at hand.



"I'm a student and I have completed SHS, when I was attending SHS I was finding it very difficult in doing research work whenever I come home", a female student said.



"Sometimes I have to climb a hill over there before I can get network to do my assignment and in fact, it is not easy in this community"



"Since I completed SHS I have been trying several times to buy admission forms online but because there is no network here, I have not buy it", she added.



She, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to connect the community with a telecommunications network.



"We are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to come to our aid to provide with us telecommunications network", she pleaded.



Another resident said, "We need network at Ghana Nuagua here badly. Because there is no network here, when they post teachers here, they don't stay here for long".



"If you want to make calls and receive calls, you have to a certain hill before and it is seriously affecting us so we need network here so they should help us", she appealed.



Our Western Regional Correspondent also observed how the recent torrential rains had destroyed houses and other properties in the area.



They also seized the opportunity to call on government to assist them with relief items.



Watch how Ghana Nuagua residents express worry over poor communication network below



