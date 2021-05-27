Ghana: Nobody has died of coronavirus in 3 weeks

Health News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has remained stagnant for the past three weeks.



It has remained 783 since the first week of May.



Also, the number of active cases of the pandemic has fallen to 1,221.



Of that number, six are in critical condition and 21 are having severe symptoms.



Per the figures of the Ghana Health Service, 27 new cases have been recorded as of 22 May 2021.



Since mid-March 2020, some 93,711 COVID-19 cases have been recorded up to date, with 91,707 of them have recovered.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 51,588



Ashanti Region - 15,590



Western Region - 5,885



Eastern Region - 4,225



Central Region - 3,449



Volta Region - 2,529



Northern Region - 1,654



Bono East Region - 1,439



Bono Region - 1,410



Upper East Region - 1,320



Western North Region - 888



Ahafo Region - 722



Upper West Region - 499



Oti Region - 431



North East Region - 229



Savanna Region - 123