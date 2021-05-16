Ghana National Fire Service rescues four victims in three separate accidents

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Winneba Command of the Ghana National Fire Service has rescued four trapped victims from three separate road crashes on the Winneba-Accra highway.



The incidents which occurred on the same road resulted in a total of eleven casualties.



The second and most serious of the incidents occurred at Gomoa Mpota where four casualties were trapped in the Kia Rhino vehicle and were rescued by the Fire Personnel in collaboration with the Ghana Ambulance Service. They spent about forty minutes rescuing all the victims.



This incident involved Kia Rhino truck with registration number GT 8329-20 which was carrying blocks from Apam towards Accra.



According to an eyewitness, a Mercedes Sprinter vehicle crossed the Kia Truck causing the Kia driver to lose control and the vehicle somersaulted and landed on its roof trapping all male occupants in the vehicle.



The first incident at 0625hrs at Bewadze where two vehicles ( a Kia Rhino with registration number WT 671-20 and a sprinter bus with registration number CR 741-18) were involved in the accident. Luckily, no one was trapped but six people were injured.



The rescue team came across the third accident on their way back to the Fire Station, near Winneba Roundabout and one person was injured.



It was indeed a hectic morning for the Gallant Fire personnel and their Ambulance Service colleagues from the Winneba Fire Station.



However, no death was recorded.