Regional News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana National Fire Service poised to reduce fire outbreaks in Volta Region

Madam Janet Agyeiwaa Duah, Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), says her outfit is determined to reduce fire outbreaks in the Region.



She said the Service had, therefore, embarked on an intensive sensitization drive aimed at ensuring public compliance with fire prevention and safety protocols.



ACFO Duah, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said fire prevention is a shared responsibility and as such, all citizens must play their part.



The Commander said the various Municipal and District Fire Officers were tasked to create awareness of the public on fire prevention and educate them on the need to observe the precautionary measures.



Mrs. Duah said most resources the country loses through fire outbreaks are having a serious toll on development, and calls for stringent measures to curb the situation.



The Commander however called for public support to tackle the fire menace.