Ghana National Fire Service begins health and safety campaign

Regional News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command has rolled out an enhanced public education campaign in the Tema Metropolis to create awareness, improve personnel fitness, and upscale information on the role of the Service.



In collaboration with the Eastern Naval Command, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, and the Red Cross, the GNFS at the weekend embarked on a "Health and Safety" walk as part of the campaign to give fire safety tips to the people.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Madam Doris Lamptey, the GNFS Tema Regional Commander, who led the team for the walk, described the collaboration with the sister security services as “unity of purpose” to improve the health of the firefighters.



She said there had been other educational campaigns which, in total, were yielding positive results as the number of fire outbreaks had reduced significantly in the region.



“But we will continue to intensify public engagement to further reduce fire incidences,” she said.



Madam Lamptey used the opportunity to correct some negative public perceptions about the GNFS, especially complaints that it did not respond to fire alerts on time, explaining that most often people did call the right emergency numbers.



She appealed to every household to post the emergency numbers: 112 and 192, in areas where they could be easily accessed to help make calls when the need arose.