Ghana National Council Chicago celebrates Ghana at 67

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Ebenezer Anangfio, Contributor

The Ghana National Council (GNC) of Metropolitan Chicago and its affiliates hosted their highly anticipated annual dinner celebration on March 9, 2024, to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.



Under the theme "Progress in Our Diversity," the event aimed to foster unity among Ghanaians, emphasizing the importance of celebrating their shared identity as Ghanaians above all else. In his warm welcome address, Kasim Abubakari, President of the Ghana National Council (GNC), eloquently highlighted the strength derived from unity amidst diverse backgrounds.



He proudly announced the introduction of a yearly health walk scheduled for May 2024 as a complementary initiative to the existing monthly "Health Clinic" established by the GNC. This initiative seeks to provide comprehensive healthcare services, including screenings, education, and care, to members of the Ghanaian community. He encouraged community members to make full use of the Ghana community health clinic for accessible and quality healthcare.



“The clinic was created to help members of our community access good healthcare, with or without health insurance,” he said. Mr. Abubakari reiterated the significance of unity and mutual support within the community, urging them to continue embracing diversity, actively participate in social activities, and, above all, extend support to one another.



"Our strength lies in our diversity, and it is through unity that we shall continue to progress," he added. In addition to celebrating unity, the event served as a platform to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Ghanaian community.



Patience Yawa Adigbli received the prestigious "Pioneer of Excellence Award" in recognition of her pivotal role in the establishment of the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, coupled with her distinguished service as General Secretary from 1997 to 2003, among other notable community roles. Iman Baba Cisse was bestowed with the esteemed "Community Support of Excellence Award" for his unwavering dedication to community involvement and cultural advocacy, notably as a founding member of the Haske Organization and his impactful tenure as a former President of the GNC. Hajia Habiba Seidu Fuseini was honored with the “Excellence to Humanity Award” for her tireless advocacy on behalf of the underserved and underprivileged, as well as her commendable efforts in promoting the holistic development of Northern Ghana and providing invaluable support to the Ghanaian Northern community in Chicago. Nana Kwame Frimpong received the esteemed "Community Development of Excellence Award" in recognition of his exemplary commitment to community progression and his exemplary leadership qualities demonstrated in his role as the Abusuapanin with the Ghanaian Chieftaincy Council of Chicago. The Redemption Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana was duly recognized with the esteemed "President of Excellence Award" for their unwavering commitment to hosting and facilitating the Ghanaian Community Health Clinic, thereby ensuring access to vital healthcare services for all community members.



