Ghana Muslim Mission sympathizes with Akosombo flood victims

Religion of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: GNA

The National Leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has expressed its sympathies with the affected people of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The GMM said it was deeply worried, saddened and concerned about the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam and its consequences on the people living in the lower and Upper Volta area of the Volta Region.



In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, in Accra, it said “the current situation in various parts of the country is grave and needs urgent attention from all and sundry.”



“We sympathize with the people of the Volta and other affected Regions in these times of difficulty. We have witnessed the suffering they are going through for the entire nation to enjoy continuous electricity supply and other good benefits from the Volta River.”



Hence, it called on all Ghanaians to continue to pray and provide support to alleviate the pain and suffering of the victims more especially women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities (PWD’s).



“We pray to Allah to hear our cry and reduce the rains for us. Although we need it, we still pray for its reduction to save the lives of our people, especially those who have lost their entire livelihood as a result of the spillage. We pray to Allah to replenish their loss and grant them sufficiency. Let’s come together to help our people.”