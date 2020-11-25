Regional News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Ghana Muslim Mission calls for peace before, during and after the December 7 polls

The leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has called on Ghanaians especially the youth to ensure peace prevails before, during, and after the December general elections.



It said the youth must desist from all violent acts and restrain themselves from being used by politicians.



"If anyone comes to you to go and commit any chaos, ask that person to use his or her relatives for that activity” or formerly report to the Police," the leadership stated.



The call was made in a statement issued in Accra by Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of GMM, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.



It said the religion encourages Muslims to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) always, hence, every Muslim should ensure that peace prevailed wherever he or she finds themselves.



It said Allah says in the Holy Quran "O mankind, We have created you from a male and a female, and have made you into nations and tribes for you to know one another. Truly, the noblest of you with God is the most pious. Truly, God is All-Knowing, All-Aware" Quran, 49:13.



"We pray and ask all Muslims to continue to pray for the nation for peaceful elections during, before and after the elections".



"In all the five daily prayers ask God to grant Ghana Peace and tranquility. Similarly use the special fasting days to also pray for the nation as we go to the polls in December," it stated.



The statement appealed to all political parties to be peaceful, ensure peace and also remember that any mayhem that they cause would also affect them and their families.



It entreated the Electoral Commission to ensure that all processes for the elections were in place, to enable the people to exercise their franchise in peace.



We urged all the security agencies to be professional and ensure that peace prevails in the country at all times.

