Ghana Military Academy provides medical care to people of Adaklu

Regional News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) organized a 2-day Medical outreach for the people of Adaklu Waya and Adaklu Abuadi from 14 to 15 Oct 2023 respectively in the Adaklu district of the Volta Region.



The medical outreach formed part of EXERCISE FINAL FLING which is the last bush exercise of Regular Career Course Intake 62 and Short Service Commission and Special Duties Intake 60 cadets of GMA. The outreach was aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the community, promoting public healthcare awareness and strengthening the civilian-military cooperation.



The outreach addressed the immediate healthcare needs of the locals, by providing health education, free consultation and medications to the beneficiaries. As part of the outreach program, various tests such as Body Mass Index (BMI), Random Diagnostic Test (RDT) for Malaria, Blood Pressure (BP), Hepatitis B and C among others carried out. There was equally public education on breast cancer and the women had the opportunity to be examined.



In an opening remarks by Col A Caan, The Chief Instructor Army at GMA, he indicated that the outreach was aimed at showing gratitude and appreciation to the Adaklu community for cooperating with GMA to carry out their bush exercises successfully in the Adaklu general area.



A representative of the chief of Adaklu Waya community, Togbe Amafu who is also a beneficiary of the medical outreach, expressed his profound gratitude to GMA for the kind gesture. He emphasized that this medical outreach is one of its kind to be experienced in the community.



He continued that most of the locals hardly visit the medical centers, hence the medical outreach organised by GMA has helped the people to have access to free healthcare at their doorsteps. This has made the whole community very grateful to GMA.



A total of 548 locals benefitted from this medical outreach and this was made possible by the benevolent donations from some Pharmaceutical Companies such as Unicom, Unichem, Zultron, Tobinco and Ernest Chemist.







