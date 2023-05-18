Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather warning alert

General News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cases of thunderstorms or rain are expected across sectors of the country from this morning into the afternoon.



Sunny intervals are anticipated over some parts of the country in the course of the day.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas of southern Ghana.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:













NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)