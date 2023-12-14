Ghana Meteo warns of intense harmattan in December

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning for an intense Harmattan season in December 2023 due to the arrival of dry continental winds in Ghana.



The dry and dusty weather Ghanaians are experiencing is typical of the Harmattan season.



Frederick Cudjoe, a Senior Meteorologist at the Agency, in an interview on Thursday, November 14, 2023, emphasized the importance of taking precautions to avoid accidents during this period citinewsroom.com reports.



He said, “We advise that when visibility becomes very poor especially early in the morning and then at dawn, motorists should take necessary precautions, especially by using their fog lights and also driving within the speed limit. Also, people who go to farms, we advise that they take the necessary precautions to prevent any fire outbreak.”



Frederick further mentioned, “And then also since we will be having those particles in the atmosphere, we advise that maybe we can be putting on our nose masks during this period to avoid taking in a lot of that particle into our respiratory systems because we are realising that we have the dry continental wind invading our country, and we expect this condition to last, especially for the entire period of December right from now to the end of December which will mean that we are going to be getting a lot of this dryness coming from the Sahara and the Sahel regions into our country. And then also the dust conditions will be accompanied by winds which are coming from the northern part of the continent into our country.