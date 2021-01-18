General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ghana Medical Association praises Akufo-Addo for directing IGP to enforce coronavirus protocol

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has firmly supported the President’s decision to deploy the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to enforce the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to the association, the recent spike in Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is as a result of the complete disregard of safety protocols put in place by the government to safeguard the lives of citizens. And believes the deployment of the police will go a long way to contribute to the reduction of the country’s case count.



President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea has shared that the President’s directive is expected and in the right direction.



“The way and manner in which the COVID-19 case count is surging is worrying. If we don’t take any stringent measures, we’ll be caught pants down”, he said.



Dr. Ankobea in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM supporting the President’s directive noted it was highly important as Ghanaians only respond to force.



“The enforcement is highly appreciative because as Ghanaians, we don’t respond to these directives well. Without enforcement, it is difficult for Ghanaians to respect the COVID-19 safety protocols”.



He reiterated that anyone who disregards the COVID-19 safety protocols must be dealt with.



President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic instructed the Inspector General of Police, to strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks in the country.



The President in his address said, “I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men, and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport."



They are also to ensure the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, cinemas, and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be”.



