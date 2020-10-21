Regional News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Link, GRA begin refresher training of stakeholders on ICUMS

Participants were trained to speed up with new developments of the Customs Management System

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd and the Ghana Revenue Authority Customs–Division have begun refresher training for users of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).



The training, which is currently ongoing in the Northern part of Ghana, is expected to cover Northern, Savanah, and Upper East Regions, equipping stakeholders, especially Customs officials and freight forwarders in the designated area.



After almost four months of deployment nationwide, the ICUMS implementation Committee and Ghana Link the technical services provider put together the training program to help retrain and update stakeholders using the system on enhancements and new additions.



The training, which started on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Tamale collection of the Customs–Division of GRA office, would cover all regimes within customs.



The training will be transferred to other customs collections and freight forwarders operational areas after the one in the Northern Sector.



The Chairman of the ICUMS implementation team and Sector Commander of James Town Collections of Customs–Division of GRA, Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Ohene said the refresher training was necessary to help update and to bring users of the ICUMS up to speed with new developments in the system.



“We are doing this to introduce new initiatives to both customs and freight forwarders, educating especially Customs officers on the new decentralization drives in ICUMS. We are currently spending 10 days in the Northern part of Ghana and will move to other areas of the country.”



“We will share new dates and times of the other areas with the stakeholders as soon as they are set,” he said.



He said the customs officers operating the ICUMS need to have their skills sharpened to help the government achieve its target of improving its performance on the ease of doing business.



The team from Tamale will be visiting Tatale, Yendi, Bunkprugu, Wonjuga all in the Northern and North East Regions and then to Bolgatanga, Paga, Kulungugu and Pulimakom in the Savanah and Upper East regions to train personnel and other stakeholders before heading down south.



Other members of the ICUMS implementation team on the trip were Mr S. Owusu Ansah, Jalil Abdulrahman and Dixon Kodua of Customs.





