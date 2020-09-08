Regional News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Ghana Library Authority extends appreciation to Afenyo-Markin

Mr. Afenyo-Markin commissioning a library at Effutu Essuekyir in the Effutu Municipality

The Ghana Library Authority in the Central Region, in a letter dated August 25, 2020, extended words of appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin for his immense support towards the authority particularly in respect of libraries constructed in the Effutu municipality.



Currently, out of the 98 libraries in Ghana, Mr. Afenyo-Markin has been able to build eleven for the good people of Effutu.



Six out of the eleven initiated so far have been completed, commissioned and handed over to the Ghana Library Authority with additional five which have reached various stages of completion.



This resplendent initiative would go in the annals of this country as one of the most formidable achievements ever to have been implemented by a member of parliament.





