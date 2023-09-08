Ghana Library Authority, Eastern Entertainment Group graduate 28 students from Illumine IT project

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Ghana Library Authority in collaboration with Eastern Entertainment Group in the Eastern Region has celebrated the graduation of its first batch of 28 primary and junior high school students who have graduated from its IT literacy programme, the Illumine project.



The kids were selected by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the three-month training for the ILLUMINE "IT" training program which is geared towards supporting and upgrading computer studies knowledge among students in the Koforidua municipality.



The initiative aims to help improve their sustained access to quality learning, employability, and empowerment opportunities online and offline through the youth engagement center established in partnership with UNICEF.



The ceremony marked the graduation of the first group of trainees of the project who were trained in internet research, graphic design, and introduction to computers and spreadsheets which saw most of the graduates designing media assets like calendars, timetables, certificates, and class attendance sheets among others.



The training will enable the participants to become IT professionals or entrepreneurs and join an international network of future technology professionals with future training activities for other kids.



Founder of Eastern Entertainment Group and Project Lead for Illumine Program, Amare Makafui Levin in an interview after the event appealed for support for some of the graduates who do not have the equipment to practice the skills acquired to enable them to continue with the program at home.



He averred that the skills acquired by the students could be put to several uses, particularly in their respective schools and even out of the school.

“For now, the skills they’ve acquired they can use it to design time-table for their schools, they can use it to design calendars, spreadsheets, brochures, diaries, and certificates,” he said.



Speaking at the event, the Municipal ICT Coordinator at the New Juaben Municipal Education Directorate, Anthony Okley noted that ICT was no longer a mere tool but now illuminating the path of equity.



He said: “Today, we have a world that is constantly evolving and information technology has transcended its role as a mere tool and has emerged as a beacon of hope illuminating the path towards a more equitable educational scene.”



The ICT Coordinator stressed that the theme encapsulated the stark reality where children lack the basic reading and numeracy skills required for a productive future, adding however that, it through the lens of information technology, finds the transformative solution that holds the potential to bridge the gap.



“Technology has the unique ability to transcend geographical boundaries, socio-economic disparities, and traditional constraints,” he noted.



According to him, the after-school ICT lessons offered to the students exemplified the potential of online resources, interactive platforms, and educational apps that have the potential to deliver quality learning experiences.



He furthered that the celebration of the young graduates marked their journey of becoming tech-savvy learners prepared to tackle the challenges of the digital world, adding that they have similarly acquired the art of teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving.



Some of the graduate students in an interview after the event expressed delight with the IT experience, saying that they'd leverage the knowledge acquired to achieve greater goals.



About Illumine

Illumine combines inspiration, fun, and learning through engaging and personalizing learning programs for kids and young adults in Koforidua.



Illumine’s mission is to make high-quality, innovative education available to all students after school. Each activity is designed to empower children and inspire them to become great global citizens.