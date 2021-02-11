General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Ghana, Ivory Coast are 'brothers' - Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister-designate for Defense has described the relationship between Ghana and Ivory Coast as a brotherly one.



According to him, even though there is military presence at Bole in the Savannah Region due to the mining activities, Ghana currently has no issues with Ivory Coast.



He adds that the military presence in Bole is just to ensure the safety of Ghanaian citizens in the region.



He made this known during his vetting in parliament Thursday, February 11, 2021.



“Ivory Coast and Ghana are essential brothers. We are very good neighbours. I’m aware of the situation and it’s a town in the Bole area which has a lot of mineral resources. The foreign ministry has been engaging with the Ivory Coast and there is diplomatic exchange between the countries. We are using diplomatic channels to go through the process. Meanwhile we’ve set up an FOB at Bole to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said.



He also revealed that government of Ghana has decided to establish military bases in all sixteen regions of the country to fully prepare for the wave of terrorist attacks around neighboring countries.



“To help fight against terrorism in the country, we have been pitching bases across the borders to ensure that Ghana is safe. The plan is very far advanced to ensure that we have minimum 15 bases across the northern region to ensure that we are all safe,” he added.